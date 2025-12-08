I wrote A Commercial For Cologuard®.
Shit-Vertising.
PREVIOUSLY: An Examination of the Metaphorical Representation of Shit in Advertising.
I just completed my 2nd Cologuard “procedure”. So, I’m very qualified to create a new spot for them, starring “Deuce” the mascot (not his name, but should be).
Seriously, if Exact Sciences Corporation ran my below spot, the net income increase would make their board collectively shit themselves.
