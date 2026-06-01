I Miss The Tingle Of Classic Jingles!
O-S-C-A-R!
Name a good jingle. You can’t because they all suck today. Jingle writing used to be a legitimate full-time big-paying Advertising job. People sitting at pianos writing and writing and re-writing earworm songs that sold the shit out of the product. They were industry masters.
DUFF BEER
Start with a classic from The Simpsons.
“DUFF BEER FOR ME, DUFF BEER FOR YOU, I’LL HAVE A DUFF, YOU HAVE ONE TOO.”
Or three. How can you argue with such a happy invitation to get shit-faced.
Seven of the best classics below. Meow…
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