1,500+ Free Subscribers: Stop wasting your time. Either buy a sub or close tab and unsubscribe.

A great ongoing SNL skit that first aired in 1975, and would never fly today. “ Jane you ignorant slut ”.

ME : These ads are so cool-looking!

COPYRANTER : So? They don’t make a lick of sense.

ME : They’re for a candy! Lighten up.

COPYRANTER : No, you shut-up.

ME : No you.

COPYRANTER : Your butt smells.

ME: Well, I don’t think so, but if does, so does yours, of course…

…continued below.

(The ads are very cool looking, we both agree on that.)

Buy a Sub You'll fee better, Guaranteed.