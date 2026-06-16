in 1990, this ad for Jaguar “disrupted” the Fuck out of the luxury car market.

It is, unfortunately, a fake ad from the “honest” advertising movie, Crazy People.

Marketers lurv the words “disruptor”, disruptive”, “disruption”. It makes them sound like they’re “badass”, “progressive”, not “a complete waste of space and time”.

Here’s Google’s new fancy AI’s take:

“Disruptive marketing is a strategy that challenges traditional advertising by breaking industry norms, creating unexpected and memorable experiences to capture attention in a crowded marketplace. It relies on creativity (the only four words here that matter) and emotional connection, often leveraging user-generated content, experiential tactics, and new technologies to stand out and build a loyal customer base. This approach prioritizes providing value to the customer and may involve calculated risks and a willingness to abandon linear, funnel-based marketing models”.

That’s fine! Avoid the Funnel. While all us non-marketers are wondering how 72 words could say so little of meaning, marketers are disrupting themselves “down you know where”.

Let me distill the “D” word for yous:

Disruptive Advertising is about one thing: original ideas & executional creativity. Maybe there are no new truly original ad concepts anymore. You know what? How bout you still give it a fucking shot instead of relying on celebrities or memes or the well-trodden paths.

$3.33/month to be a better creator.

OK, a bit over-the-top, but this is Disruption.

Now go Disrupt, young creatives. Go conceptually, verbally, visually, destroy the fucking category competition.

Like so: