Back in 1990, this ad for Jaguar “disrupted” the Fuck out of the luxury car market.

It is, unfortunately, a fake ad from the “honest” advertising movie, Crazy People.

Marketers lurv the words “disruptor”, disruptive”, “disruption”. It makes them sound like they’re “badass”, “progressive”, “not a complete waste of space and time”.

Here’s Google’s new fancy AI’s take:

“Disruptive marketing is a strategy that challenges traditional advertising by breaking industry norms, creating unexpected and memorable experiences to capture attention in a crowded marketplace. It relies on creativity (the only four words here that matter) and emotional connection, often leveraging user-generated content, experiential tactics, and new technologies to stand out and build a loyal customer base. This approach prioritizes providing value to the customer and may involve calculated risks and a willingness to abandon linear, funnel-based marketing models”.

While all us non-marketers are wondering how 72 words could say so little of meaning, marketers are touching themselves “down there”.

Let me distill the “D” word for yous:

Disruptive Advertising is about one thing: original idea & executional creativity. Maybe there are no new truly original ad concepts anymore. You know what? How bout you still give it a fucking shot instead of relying on celebrities or memes or the well-trodden paths.

$3.33/month to be a better creator.

OK, a bit over-the-top, but this is Disruption.

Now go Disrupt, young creatives. Go conceptually, verbally, visually, destroy the fucking category competition.

Like so: