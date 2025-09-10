“Hide The Pain Harold” is many folks Senior Stock Soulmate. Not me, though. I don’t/can’t hide my aging mental and physical pain.

“SENIOR MAN”

Look into his eyes: “Do you think you’re better than me, sir?”

Like any old school (emphasis on old) creative, I’ve perused trillions of stock photos. There are many “senior man on laptop” men on Shutterstock. All of them look handsome and professional, except for this man. This disheveled “senior” man never makes an attempt to un-dishevel himself.

That jacket, sweater, and shirt were given to him by a local shelter, where he lives. The beat-to shit jeans are his only pair; pants are tough to get. He found the laptop in a park garbage can, amazingly still working.

Me someday?

He is known as Write Right Wright (his last name). As you can see, his teeth are long gone. But his brain is razor-sharp. Speaking of which: he could use a new disposable one. The one he’s been using for six months is no match for his gnarly scruff and only makes his face bleed—his keyboard is blood-stained.

I know you’re wondering, but no: he doesn’t smell awful, just a bit musky.

And I know you’re also wondering: what is he writing? We’re getting to that.

He only works in the local park. Kids avoid him, but he brings bird seed and peanuts with him every day for the pigeons and squirrels.

He writes seven days a week, rain (he wraps a garbage bag around his laptop) or shine, hot or freezing.

He writes poetry. Poetry about nature, about birds and trees and squirrels.

Birds And Squirrels Love Trees Trees Love Birds And Squirrels Birds Don’t Love Squirrels Squirrels Don’t Love Birds But They Bear Each Other

“DIE UNCARING HUMAN SCUM”.

HIs anger is a gift.

He also writes short science fiction stories about people walking through the park who ignore him. They are dark stories about the people’s home lives. He imagines them as secret embedded aliens who commit scores of undetected murders by making humans disappear into thin air. Or as undercover robots from the future who can silently communicate with each other and who are stealthily rejiggering all our network and grid systems in preparation for the GREAT WAR of 2050.

He is also working on his memoir about his life before homelessness, his life as a happy-go-lucky Fortune Cookie Writer. It paid well. But then AI took over, and he had no backup plan.

