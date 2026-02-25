TOPICS I’m “authorized” to write about:

Hockey (playing and watching) Drums & Percussion (been playing full kit since I was six) Advertising Creativity (woo-fucking-hoo) And, Hooch. I’ve sipped real Moonshine made from homemade stills made by my Appalachia Uncles. You don’t know the meaning of “knocked on your ass”.

Why ain’t they drinkin’? Time Magazine says it’s due to a stronger focus on health, wellness, and financial constraints, often adopting a “sober curious” lifestyle and a “shift in socializing habits”.

There it is, Motherfuckers. Screen-time is alone time, and unlike Delaware George Thorogood, The Screen-Teens don’t/didn’t like drinking alone. And their screen time just kept going up.

Oh, they might sip a “hard” seltzer (lol). But they ain’t sluggin’ shots.

True Story: Thorogood used to drive his motorcycle cross the river to my shit-ass home town to drink (not alone) at our regional Jersey-famous dive bar—don’t remember the name, it’s changed too many times.

OK. Before I get to the convincing ads, read what coach Mike Sullivan had to say about the makeup of his Gold Medal Hockey team:

“The team was built with personality. We were loaded with personality. There are whiskey drinkers and milk drinkers. We have a lot of whiskey drinkers on this team”.

Lost 2 and1/2 teeth. Just chugged bloody whiskey.

Not a lot of “sparkling wine” drinkers amongst hockey players, the toughest athletes on Earth.

From a 1961 House & Garden. Sure you call it a joke product. But, Mad Men were always seeking to enhance that “night-before feeling on the morning after”, though they demanded a Rye flavor. Didn’t happen.

Excellent Whiskey ads for Real Men below.

Trigger Warning: Lots of Testosterone.

