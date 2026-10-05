It’s “How To” week on copyranter. Hey, you just might learn something.

First this is what Google’s AI sez:

A good ad is considered effective when it clearly conveys a message that captures your target audience's attention, resonates with their needs, and encourages them to take action, whether that's clicking a link, visiting a store, or making a purchase; you can tell if you've written a good ad if it's concise, relevant, has a strong hook, clearly states the benefit of your product or service, and leaves a lasting impression on the reader.

That’s all spiffy and nifty, but that paragraph and a quarter won’t get you any closer to making a “good” ad.

So: a good ad. Is it effective? Define fucking “effective”. Is it creative? Well, that depends on the person looking at it. If I say it’s “creative”, that carries a shit-ton of weight. If your average marketing MBA says it’s “creative”, that carries approximately a shit-ton less.

Here’s how you know you’ve created a good ad.

I’ve learned this information the hard way—through 30+ years of experience, 15 years of it before the Internet. So, no, it’s not free. I don’t give out free invaluable info.

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