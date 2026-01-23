NOTE: I wrote a much shorter version (also not free) of this in 2024. It’s been updated because shit is changing fast.

Creative ad sign spinners are in high demand these days. But, the competition is fierce. The above Jamba Juice acrobat can even spin-throw his like a boomerang, comes right back to him (video).

But: what about a less-physically demanding creative job, like copywriter or art director? Well, this I can try to help you with.

AdAge published the above unhelpful article two years ago. Guess what: It’s even bleaker now, thanks to the economy heading for a “correction”.

Plus: The “traditional” creative ad agency model is “fragmenting”, a nebulous bullshit word that means “falling the fuck apart”.

Mediocre creatives: It’s extra bad for you because AI is coming hard for your jobs. But: good creatives are still very needed, for now.

I lay out the “how to” process below in three sections: Human Requirements; Skills Requirements; and What You Have To Do Next.

1. HUMAN REQUIREMENTS:

30+ years of job info ain't free.