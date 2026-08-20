NOTE: Because of Substack space limitations, this will be a two-part article. Part two, tomorrow.

These days, you walk through Times Square or around Trafalgar Square or anywhere in Tokyo or any busy city and you’ll experience digital billboard overload. But “digital” does not equal “creative” or “good” or “anything worth a damn”.

Adding “movement” does not add unboring-ness.

OOH is a fantastic medium. The creative possibilities are unlimited. And you don’t necessarily need to spend more money than a normal flat billboard. Often, you can spend less, sometimes even $0 on media.

Let’s look at eight of my favorite examples of unconventional outdoor advertising.

1. The Torture Museum (Amsterdam)

I’ve been there. Small museum, but very cool, very informative. Here, Y&R Amsterdam has reimagined one of the oldest forms of advertising: The Sandwich Man (phrase coined by Charles Dickens). Go ahead. Try to think of a better, cheaper way to advertise the museum. You can’t.

Seven more cool unconventional OOH ads below. Buy a sub to see them.

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