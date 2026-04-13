Here, I recount the proprietary thoughts of industry-leading Marketing MBAs from a recent roundtable I hosted around a rectangular conference table in midtown NYC.

Authentic Integration is the key to Leveraging your Compassionate Disruption.

Compassionate Disruption, according to Adobe Stock.

To do that, you need Bleeding Edge Innovation that’s also Culturally Relevant!

Your “ Storytelling ” needs to be Snapchatable and Snackable and People-Based !

How do you “ Extract Intelligence ” from First-Mover Enthusiasts ? You run their Data though AI Incubation . Obviously.

Which brings us to the Customer Journey . Your Content Strategy needs to be wholly Holistic , or you’re lost on the Target’s Journey Path .

Every Customer is a Bubble . And, what is it about Bubbles? You can’t control them, they float around cyperspace on whims and winds.

SO: You must intersect and engage with the Bubble ( Customer ) at as many Touchpoints as possible. But! your Disruptions most be Data Driven, but also Feely .

This way, you can react to Shifts in Movement in the Path to Purchase . This is how to stop Brand Apathy at a Neurochemical Level .

Lastly, ALWAYS be cognitive of where you are on the COG-MAR Pinwheel of Optimization.

Notice above how the Customer’s mind is being extrapolated in four different directions. For now, just notice it. More later.

Now get out there and in there and Eat The Frog, and Crush it (not the Frog)!

Any questions about the above, please consult one of the thousands of MBA “Specialists” on popular wordsmithing site, LinkedIn.

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