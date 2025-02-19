WTF happened to those mildly-clever, mildly-funny YouTube pre-roll ads from about 7-8 years ago? They were unskippable! They were snackable!

Most brands now just post their usual shit commercials with a skip button.

Lazy-ass un-creative Fucks.

Six seconds is a fucking ETERNITY to sell a product. And you can do a lot in six seconds! Usain Bolt can run about 62.5 meters. High school boys can complete a sexual intercourse session. And you, brand, can tell a joke, which is the key to a good six-second ad. Simply create a bit of humor around your product’s benefit, like this six-second vid for the popular South Korean Mom’s Touch restaurant chain:

Mom’s is known for its very spicy wings and burgers. I don’t know what the fire-snorting sheep says, but I don’t care. Message received and logged for future dining.

The ads of course have to work without sound. This is a minor execution consideration for good creatives. To get you started, here’s a spec ad for Kit Kat I thought of in less than five minutes (plus three more six-second spec storyboards for Clorox, Heinz, etc.):

(Yeah, you have to pay to see my excellent creativity in action, freeloader.)

Buy a Sub, Be a Better Creative.