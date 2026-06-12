I’ve collected scores of quotes from the best minds in our industry. Follow what they say when making your ads, and you just might became a better than average writer yourself. Maybe. IF you follow these advice gems.

DAVID ABBOTT

The “A” from Abbott Mead Vickers (AMV) UK. DIG first. A lot. Read anything you can find about the product, the brand, and the category. Ideas will start flowing faster and better. Ya dig?

14 more wisdom bytes from the great ones below.