…because your Grandparents house didn’t have plumbing yet, and wouldn’t have it for another 10 years?

PREVIOUSLY: How Old Are You (Parts 3, 2, 1).

I FUCKING HATE TECHNOLOGY.

1. GENERIC GROCERIES

Way back before stores got fancy with their house brand packaging, this (if you were poor) is what you saw in your local super market aisles. Cool-looking?

2. MORE THAN A FEW SUCH CASES

I had a 60s VW Bug, so YES.

3. ROTARY PHONES

I remember my original phone number.

You walk away to get privacy, pulling on the cord, and then, crash, you’ve the pulled the station off the wall. Or—of course—the joy of slamming that fucking “receiver” into the other receiv-ee’s ear, sometimes breaking both parts. So it goes…

4. SWEATERS

It’s “oversized”, get lost in my arms, BABY.

Being Old, I’m a crank who hates everything everybody else likes. I abhor men’s sweaters, except some zip up styles. Now women’s turtlenecks…

5. AT THE DRIVE-IN

You Only Live Twice was the first movie I ever saw; it was at a Delaware drive-in, I was in the backseat. My Dad loved Bond movies.

6. ARTS & CRAFTS

This was middle school, like 4th grade or so. In HS, I made the worst copper bowl in Metal Shop history.