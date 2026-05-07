Y’all spending big bucks on social media ads are a bunch of Dum-Dums. Suckers, if you will. ZERO proven return on inve$tment, just ebbs and flows of online sound and fury signifying NOTHING (Shakespeare).

REPEAT: This week only: annual subscriptions are only $30, down from $40. That’s $2.50 a month. Buy one here .

1. KILL BILL (New Zealand)

Start with one of my all-time favorites. OUTSIDE THE BOX. This Kill Bill, Vol.1 installation was erected near a busy Auckland intersection to promote a local channel’s screening of the movie. No Photoshop. Ya got prop blood, prop cars, and a bloody brilliant billboard. From 2008. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, New Zealand.

OK, to eight more billboards that hit strong and delivered strong sales results.