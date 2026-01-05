I’m a copywriter/creative director who’s been doing the same job as you—better than you—for 30+ years. I got the results, rewards, and recommendations to prove it.

The Cool Cat is me: all you Creatives creating shit ads are whom I’m talking at.

I wrote over 1,000 words of advice below. Words I’ve been thinking about for months. Buy a sub, and you’ll learn a few things about creating. Anything, not just ads.

$40/year = $3.33/month.