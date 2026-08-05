Good Ads Made Great By Wildly Imaginative Illustrations
These ad illustrations are some of the best I've seen.
Writers! This week is not about you. It’s not about “copy”. It’s about visualization.
I am, generally speaking, not a fan of illustration or animation in ads. I prefer camera work. But: sometimes, the illustrations are so damn good I have to smile, laugh even. Hard to believe, I know.
1. Sour Marbels (India)
So the selling point of this candy is: SOUR. Fucking nailed it. So sour, a dinosaur spits out a lion it has eaten, who spits out a caveman it has eaten, who spits out the Sour Marbel he ate. I wish I had thought up this campaign.
Below, the sequence is: whale-shark-diver. The third ad is: snake-alligator-tourist. This is what a good concept/campaign looks like. It could go on and on, for-fucking-ever. Ad agency: Ogilvy, Mumbai. Illustrator: Deelip Khomane.
Seven more excellent illustrated ads below, for paid subscribers.
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