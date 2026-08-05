Writers! This week is not about you. It’s not about “copy”. It’s about visualization.

I am, generally speaking, not a fan of illustration or animation in ads. I prefer camera work. But: sometimes, the illustrations are so damn good I have to smile, laugh even. Hard to believe, I know.

1. Sour Marbels (India)

So the selling point of this candy is: SOUR. Fucking nailed it. So sour, a dinosaur spits out a lion it has eaten, who spits out a caveman it has eaten, who spits out the Sour Marbel he ate. I wish I had thought up this campaign.

Below, the sequence is: whale-shark-diver. The third ad is: snake-alligator-tourist. This is what a good concept/campaign looks like. It could go on and on, for-fucking-ever. Ad agency: Ogilvy, Mumbai. Illustrator: Deelip Khomane.

Seven more excellent illustrated ads below, for paid subscribers.

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