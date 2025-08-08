A natural follow-up to yesterday’s post: Social Media Ads Are Mostly A Waste Of Money. Digital marketers and social media managers are brothers and sisters in (h)arms.

Below is a brief list of all the harm y’all are doing.

Your new words are meaningless.

Marketing buzzwords are now a full-on worldwide plague. You have forced an unprecedented amount of new bullshit terms into “the conversation”, like “brand journeys”, “authentic storytelling,” “online ephemerality,” “microinteractions”, and “creative can come from anyone” (so can snot, shit, etc.). Seriously, record everything you say one day, and then play it back, and then think about your “human” existence.

I’d rather attend a Paint Drying Summit.

Your new job titles are meaningless.

In an extremely sad effort to make yourselves appear relevant, you now call yourselves Chief Inspiration (LOL) Officers, Digital Inventionists, Brand Sherpas (this is a Sherpa, which you ain’t), etc. You all — even the CMOs — really have only one title: Marketing Associate.

You still create nothing.

Your PowerPoint decks and white papers and whiteboard diagrams with lots of arrows and headache-causing conference “talks” and pithy tweets aren’t anything. They are—like most social media posts—nothing, virtually immediately forgotten, forever, by everyone.

But you still kill creativity.

If you were just a benign thing, it wouldn’t be so bad. But you digital hotshots — carrying on your forebears’ legacy — continue to say “no” to truly breakthrough advertising ideas that would be remembered and lauded for years to come. I believe most of you do this because you’re jealous of something so simple that it can be looked at and loved on its own, without your “online expert” explanation with 10 bullet points.

There is a game called “Dragon Click”. You are him.

You’ve become wild-eyed click addicts.

It’s very unhealthy, this chasing the click dragon: for you, for your brand, and for the world. Go get wasted/toasted with some fellow marketers at an isolated location with no WiFi and discuss your online addictions at length for at least three straight days. It’s a start.

You still call human beings “targets.”

My god, listen to yourselves: “enticing the target,” “nailing the target,” “finding new targets.” What are you — stealth bomber pilots?

A robot can already fully do your job.

Silicon Valley knows this; someone just has to finish writing the boring-ass program. To use one of your own expressions, you are a human “silo,” and your time is running out. (So is mine as a copywriter, but I’m old.)

You will never date interesting people.

Nobody is at all impressed with what you do except other people who do what you do but make less money at it. Caveat: unless you have several interesting hobbies and don’t talk about your job, EVER, outside of work. (This is my ad man caveat — don’t worry, the “ 10 reasons to quit your advertising job ” post is coming soon.)

If Google says you’re dead, you’re dead.

