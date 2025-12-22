ALL POSTS FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS WILL BE FREE. ALSO, ALL OF THEM WILL SUCK TO ONE DEGREE OR ANOTHER, AND ZERO OF THEM WILL BE INFO ABOUT HOW TO BE MORE CREATIVE—YOU UNGRATEFUL, UNCREATIVE HACKS. MERRY X-MAS, HAPPY 2026.

visual metaphor of what this Substack will look like until 2026.

OK, right out of the gate, I’m lying.

Below is a creative lesson for you hacks.

Campaign found scrolling through commarts.

Jushuixuan®

Campaign from 2018. Jushuixuan is a Chinese brand of snacks. These ads are for their sour candies.

HEADLINE (on all): SO SOUR THAT IT MADE ME CRINGE.

Uh, more like a “…photo of me crumple”, seemingly.

Hey, the creatives at least tried to Think Different, visually. So, I applaud that.

But, this is a case (many such cases) of what we used to call a “One Hit Wonder”, as in one ad unnecessarily, forcefully turned into a campaign. It’s an idea, but not a Big Idea.

Ad agency: JWT, Shanghai.

