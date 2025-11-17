I started the copyranter Blogspot in 2005. Over the subsequent seven years, I wrote over 5,000 posts about advertising, mostly bad advertising, but also the rare good advertising and even rarer great advertising. I was cited, quoted, and ripped off by just about every major news and media website on the Internet.

In early 2012, I left the excellent NYC ad agency I’d worked at for 20 years (Stupid move? Yes!) to become a Professional Ad Critic at BuzzFeed (with my own logo!), a red-hot, fast-growing consumer-facing website. I was fucking STOKED. I was fucking doomed.

Over the following 18 months, BuzzFeed’s staff grew from under 100 to over 400 employees. Big brands took notice. Big brands started advertising on BuzzFeed. Their “native” ads sometimes showed up in the feed above or below my posts ripping their bad TV or print ads. Not a good look for BuzzFeed. The big brand advertisers started complaining about the negative ad reviews. No matter, I kept reviewing bad big brand ads, because, that’s what I was hired to do. Note: BuzzFeed’s unofficial tagline at that time was “NO HATERZ” (yes, with a “Z”). In October 2013, I was shit-canned, “officially”, because of “creative differences”. This was BIG media news at the time because literally NOBODY got fired from BuzzFeed.

To be clear: I was fired because the advertisers demanded that I be fired.

In late 2013, VICE, another red-hot, fast-growing consumer-facing website, hired me to do exactly the same thing for them in a weekly column. Big brands again weren’t exactly geeked, I found out. Six months later, my column was discontinued.

After VICE, I had a weekly column on ad creativity at Digiday for three years.

Since then, I’ve searched relentlessly yet fruitlessly for a major consumer-facing website seeking:

“…a harsh uncompromising ad critic who will piss off our big advertisers”.

No such job listings have been found.

Which brings me to Substack. Substack has no big advertisers. Substack has zero advertisers. Substack has writers and readers. That’s it. No content tailored to or for or by brands. The reader is all that matters to them. Which brings me to you, reader. Why should you subscribe to Copyranter Two Point Zero? Well, the ads have gotten much worse in the last 10 years, and they keep getting worser. And it’s gotten me angrier. And angrier. Creativity isn’t Dying; it’s FUCKING DEAD.

(Here’s an interview I did with AdAge Creative Editor Tim Nudd.)

I’ve dug the flamethrower out of storage, filled the fuel tanks, and put on my fire retardant jumpsuit. I will be aiming at recent ads that deserve to die, burning (Pictured above: not me. Via Wikipedia). I will be going full scorched Earth. No holding back. I will be posting at least three times a week; It’s gonna be a blast.

