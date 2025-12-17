BACKGROUND for Newbies:

I’ve been a pro (as in, paid) ad critic/blogger for 20 years. I’ve also been a copywriter/creative director for 30+ years. I’ve won all the awards, if you care about that bullshit. I’ve even judged several awards shows, but only one time each: they didn’t invite me back because I was “too harsh” of a critic. (What the Fuck were they expecting.)

None of the below ads are from this year, obviously, because this year’s X-Mas ads range from boring to pandering to fucking terrible.

One of the below ads is so blasphemous, Christian Nationalists would get their undies in a twist.

2011 ad for Reindeer Ale. Ad agency Rees Bradley Hepburn, Birmingham.

