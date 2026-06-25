As the annual self-fellating, circle-jerking ad “festival” continues at Cannes I will be republishing Articles featuring good deserved Lion winners.

A real ad for the 2006 ANDYs, scanned from Adweek.

Above is a visual representation of the Cannes Holding Companies block-voting judging process, but with an anulingus train. The fucking-over of independent work is real, I’ve witnessed it.

Below, see four examples of what a good idea looks like. Just buy a subscription.

$40/yr. Paywall is never coming down.