Four More Cannes Winners That'll Be Miles Better Than Anything This Week.
Anybody remember laughter? Or creativity?
As the annual self-fellating, circle-jerking ad “festival” continues at Cannes I will be republishing Articles featuring good deserved Lion winners.
Above is a visual representation of the Cannes Holding Companies block-voting judging process, but with an anulingus train. The fucking-over of independent work is real, I’ve witnessed it.
Below, see four examples of what a good idea looks like. Just buy a subscription.
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