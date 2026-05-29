This is a purposeful companion article to yesterday’s Five Of The Best Truly Bizarre Commercials You’ll Ever See. Together, these 10 spots are 10 of my favorite ever commercials, which believe me is saying something.

You won’t see these ads on any other industry “Best” lists. There is no Bud Wassup here. No VW Little Darth Vader (garbage), no, because I dig deep, deeper than dead Chinese coal miners (RIP). Most of you have seen ZERO of these ads.

I’m not being hyperbolic. These ads are one or more of these: mesmerizing; hilarious; disturbing; David Lynch-ian strange; and 100% unexpected. The 5th one is—without a doubt—the most bizarre spot I’ve ever seen.

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His name is Crobin (website), or at least, that’s what he goes by (Crobin Leo on LinkedIn). Like me, he went to SVA. Before becoming a full-time director/writer, he was an art director at MTV. He has directed spots for many major brands, including a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra.

Below are my five favorite commercials he has created.

1. IKEA

This is a spec spot for IKEA tableware. If I was the CMO of IKEA, I’d contact Crobin and say take my money. It is also a good ad for Edamame.

This post alone is worth $40.

Four more brilliant bizarre below, people “die” in two of them.