“Pushing the envelope”, creatively. I learned it at SVA. It’s about creating “unexpected” ads, something that’s never been seen before. Do that, and you make it into my Ad Hall Of Fame. Take a look:

Miroslav Men’s Underwear (Australia)

The first of two underwear ads to make this exclusive list. Many will call it “creepy”. Which it is. Some will call it “erotic”. Which it kind of is. But everyone will call it “unexpected”. Which should be the goal of every CW and AD as they start the creative process. This underwear ad is unlike anything ever produced before. And that’s a very special thing. Ad agency: M&C Saatchi, Sydney.

Four more examples of bizarre excellence below, from Denmark, France, Canada.

Best place to see the best ads ever.