NOTE: Going forward, I’m going to be doing more “on the fly” ad reviews like a normal dork ad critic—as opposed to just posting end-of-the-month Best & Worst ad roundups.

Full Metal Jacket’s tagline was: “In Vietnam, The Wind Doesn’t Blow, It Sucks”. (It’s a direct quote from US soldiers in the war from the movie’s co-screenwriter Michael Herr’s non-fiction book Dispatches.)

Here, I use both words interchangeably. Last week it was SUCK. Today, BLOW.

1. COKE (Global)

Coke’s long-running tagline. Their X-Mas ads? No longer The Real Thing.

I’ll start with an ad that pretty much everybody hates. Like last X-Mas, Coke used an AI studio to create its ad.

Their oft-used polar bears are back. But! This year they added a bunch more really cringy-looking AI animals including a sloth and a fucking clapping seal—all super excited to see the Coke trucks on the move. Why? Fuck reason.

It’s just so…not-joyous. The song (“Holidays Are Comin”) blows, and even includes the lyric “It’s always the real thing”.

Their marketers defended using AI by saying it’s just “faster and cheaper”.

NO SHIT.

AI Studio: Secret Level.

Us polar bears love drinking sugar water out of plastic bottles. (Coke is, by far, the largest plastic-polluting company in the world.

