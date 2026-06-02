Five Brilliant Commercials I Wish I Had Created...
...and that many of you haven't seen.
PREVIOUSLY: Five More Ads I Wish Id Written.
1. THAI HEALTH PROMOTION BOARD (Thailand)
There have been so many good anti-smoking ads over the years, from nearly every country in the world.
But this one hits harder than all of them; a powerful idea. Ogilvy Thailand got kids to go up to smoking adults to ask for a light. The adults responded with the harshest anti-cigarette warnings straight out of a Lung Association brochure.
The kids than shoved it right back in their faces
No free preview, I’m done giving out valuable, hard-earned info for nothing.
Four more ads that make me very envious below.
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