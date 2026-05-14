I worked hard on the last two articles, so today, I am not working hard. A version of this image has been on the internet since 1951. But for you people who don’t work in advertising, it is dead-on accurate.

This is a big reason why so few good ads get produced. COMMUNICATION, people.

THE PROCESS

As you can see, everybody fucked up: client, account, marketing, even the precious creatives (a swing that doesn’t swing). My one change would be under “What the client was billed for…”

That should be an entire Six Flags theme park.

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