Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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RT
2h

Working for a company that can't deliver what clients want efficiently and economically is a waste of one's life.

A testament to why small shops are usually better. Less communication needed, less people to screw up, and you're never billed for a theme park when a tire swing will do.

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