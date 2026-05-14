Finally, The Creative Process Perfectly Explained.
Using a tree.
Please buy a cheap sub ($3.33 a month).
I worked hard on the last two articles, so today, I am not working hard. A version of this image has been on the internet since 1951. But for you people who don’t work in advertising, it is dead-on accurate.
This is a big reason why so few good ads get produced. COMMUNICATION, people.
THE PROCESS
As you can see, everybody fucked up: client, account, marketing, even the precious creatives (a swing that doesn’t swing). My one change would be under “What the client was billed for…”
That should be an entire Six Flags theme park.
Working for a company that can't deliver what clients want efficiently and economically is a waste of one's life.
A testament to why small shops are usually better. Less communication needed, less people to screw up, and you're never billed for a theme park when a tire swing will do.