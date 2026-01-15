None of these ads are recent ads.

1. NEW YORKER

Like I’ve said many times here in the past four years, the best copywriters know when it’s best to say NOTHING. The New Yorker is about writing, by great writers. Why not use their words, their quotes, in their ads.

The above photo of a dead soldier is by Steve McCurry in Kuwait in 1991. The account is by Private Drees about his missing leg pieces. It makes you want to read the story. Below, better insight into “Why Tattoos?” you won’t find.

Go ahead: Try to write a headline for these visuals that works better. You won’t.

Ad agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

