As the annual self-fellating, circle-jerking ad “festival” continues at Cannes I will be republishing Articles featuring Good Lion winners.

1. APPLE (2024)

The only winner I loved from 2024. “Tractor” wasn’t just a good ad, it’s one of the best ads of the last ten years. Gold Lion winner, It should have won a Grand Prix.

This idea came from ONE MIND. As all the best ideas do. I salute you, single mind. Oh, it definitely went through the brainstorming committees-kill-everything grind but somehow, miraculously, survived, intact.

Song by Ludacris. Ad, ludicrously good.

It’s damn near perfect. Perfect casting. Perfect setting. Perfect track. The cow (representing “everybody”). And, it perfectly sells battery life, a phone feature we all care about. You want storytelling? This is fucking storytelling. It is a minor masterpiece. Ad agency: TBWA. Directed by Smuggler’s Ivan Zacharias.

Seven more great ads below.

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