Eight Cannes Lion Winners That'll Be Miles Better Than Anything This Year.
The returns have been diminishing every year (part one).
As the annual self-fellating, circle-jerking ad “festival” continues at Cannes I will be republishing Articles featuring Good Lion winners.
1. APPLE (2024)
The only winner I loved from 2024. “Tractor” wasn’t just a good ad, it’s one of the best ads of the last ten years. Gold Lion winner, It should have won a Grand Prix.
This idea came from ONE MIND. As all the best ideas do. I salute you, single mind. Oh, it definitely went through the brainstorming committees-kill-everything grind but somehow, miraculously, survived, intact.
It’s damn near perfect. Perfect casting. Perfect setting. Perfect track. The cow (representing “everybody”). And, it perfectly sells battery life, a phone feature we all care about. You want storytelling? This is fucking storytelling. It is a minor masterpiece. Ad agency: TBWA. Directed by Smuggler’s Ivan Zacharias.
Seven more great ads below.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Copyranter Two Point Zero to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.