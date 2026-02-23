Does Digital Advertising Even Work?
What is "engagement"? What are "impressions"?
Pre-Note: I published a much shorter version of the this article two years ago. A lot of Shit has changed since then, most of it not good. So I’m readdressing this topic.
This is a “deep dive” (for me, anyway). Lots of research, etc. If your work with/in Digital Advertising, you should read it, find out just how useless your job has become.
Is it all just a big waste of time and money? I’m talking about all types of digital advertising here: video, social, mobile, branded content, native, etc.
I think, it just might be.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Copyranter Two Point Zero to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.