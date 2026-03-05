This ends the candy brand’s run of good ads. For nearly 20 years, Skittles “(Verb) The Rainbow” has been the best candy campaign in the world.

It started here:

“Touch The Rainbow”.

Everything “Tim” touches turns to Skittles. “Joel” thinks “that’s awesome”. Tim counters: “Is is awesome when you can’t hold your newborn baby boy in your arms?” That morning, Tim killed a man on the bus by shaking his hand (true story). “I guess that’s pretty awesome”. Dark, DARK funny shit. 2007. Ad agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day.

Basically, it’s been downhill from there. But: Here’re seven of their darkest funny commercials all from 2007-12 (free link).

The brand just released this print campaign. See how it compares.

these ads are so SO awful.