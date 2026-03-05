Do These New Skittles Ads "Suck The Rainbow"?
They either Suck or they're just Terrible.
This ends the candy brand’s run of good ads. For nearly 20 years, Skittles “(Verb) The Rainbow” has been the best candy campaign in the world.
It started here:
“Touch The Rainbow”.
Everything “Tim” touches turns to Skittles. “Joel” thinks “that’s awesome”. Tim counters: “Is is awesome when you can’t hold your newborn baby boy in your arms?” That morning, Tim killed a man on the bus by shaking his hand (true story). “I guess that’s pretty awesome”. Dark, DARK funny shit. 2007. Ad agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day.
Basically, it’s been downhill from there. But: Here’re seven of their darkest funny commercials all from 2007-12 (free link).
The brand just released this print campaign. See how it compares.
