PREVIOUSLY: Diary Of An Old Creative (6th Entry).
Some background: I’ve been writing copyranter for 21 years now. I’ve written about ad creativity for Gawker (RIP), Jezebel, The Guardian, Tablet, VICE (website and magazine), The Observer, Digiday, and others I can’t remember at the moment.
I have a useless Journalism degree from Rutgers. Five years after graduating, I went to the School of Visual Arts here in NYC, and got hired right out of the classroom.
It was there and then that I learned what a “Concept” was. A Big Idea. Where I learned this best way—really the only way—to think about ad creativity. All the great Hall Of Fame Creatives think/thought this way.
It’s called the School of Visual Arts for a reason. It’s not about puns and wordplay, though those are fun and even good ads, sometimes.
It’s:
Avis: We’re #2, We Try Harder.
This Miller High Life campaign (scroll down)
Catch my Fucking drift?
You have to train your lazy brain to think this way—It doesn’t happen naturally. You have to think: Why would a person want this product/service? What’s the unique benefit? Then, how can I show this benefit in an entertaining/impactful/amusing/unexpected way?
There’s your Concept, your campaign. A campaign that can run for a long time. I beg y’all to start thinking this way. It’s better for you, it’s better for the brand. Because ad creativity is dying. Fast.
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