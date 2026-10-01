PREVIOUSLY: Diary Of An Old Creative (6th Entry).

Some background: I’ve been writing copyranter for 21 years now. I’ve written about ad creativity for Gawker (RIP), Jezebel, The Guardian, Tablet, VICE (website and magazine), The Observer, Digiday, and others I can’t remember at the moment.

I have a useless Journalism degree from Rutgers. Five years after graduating, I went to the School of Visual Arts here in NYC, and got hired right out of the classroom.

It was there and then that I learned what a “Concept” was. A Big Idea. Where I learned this best way—really the only way—to think about ad creativity. All the great Hall Of Fame Creatives think/thought this way.

It’s called the School of Visual Arts for a reason. It’s not about puns and wordplay, though those are fun and even good ads, sometimes.

It’s:

Catch my Fucking drift?

You have to train your lazy brain to think this way—It doesn’t happen naturally. You have to think: Why would a person want this product/service? What’s the unique benefit? Then, how can I show this benefit in an entertaining/impactful/amusing/unexpected way?

There’s your Concept, your campaign. A campaign that can run for a long time. I beg y’all to start thinking this way. It’s better for you, it’s better for the brand. Because ad creativity is dying. Fast.

###