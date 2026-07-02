Diary Of An Old Creative (6th Entry).
More stories from the front-lines of Advertising Hell.
PREVIOUSLY: Diary Of An Old Creative (5th Entry).
The following three scenes are 100% true.
SCENE ONE:
President's office of a small New Jersey bank. We are presenting ads for a new high-rate CD. The first four ads have been met with indifference. We pull the “ace-in-hole” out of a fake-leather case. The ad features a small illustration of a black ski mask (including dramatic drop shadow) with a big ALL CAPS headline:
IF YOU'VE EVER WANTED
TO ROB A BANK
HERE'S YOUR CHANCE.
The President stares at the ad for about five seconds, sighs, looks up, then says, "All three of our branches have been robbed in the last month."
(and...scene)
Two more memorable instances below.
The next scene includes New York Giant’s NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker Lawrence “LT” Taylor being shockingly sexist. The third one involves me using my Dad’s cremated ashes for inspiration while working on ads for a chain of cremation funeral homes.
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