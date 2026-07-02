PREVIOUSLY: Diary Of An Old Creative (5th Entry).

The following three scenes are 100% true.

SCENE ONE:

President's office of a small New Jersey bank. We are presenting ads for a new high-rate CD. The first four ads have been met with indifference. We pull the “ace-in-hole” out of a fake-leather case. The ad features a small illustration of a black ski mask (including dramatic drop shadow) with a big ALL CAPS headline:

IF YOU'VE EVER WANTED TO ROB A BANK HERE'S YOUR CHANCE.

Not a real gun. Not a real bank robber.

The President stares at the ad for about five seconds, sighs, looks up, then says, "All three of our branches have been robbed in the last month."

(and...scene)

Two more memorable instances below.

buy a sub, why dontcha.

The next scene includes New York Giant’s NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker Lawrence “LT” Taylor being shockingly sexist. The third one involves me using my Dad’s cremated ashes for inspiration while working on ads for a chain of cremation funeral homes.