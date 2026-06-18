Diary Of An Old Creative (5th Entry).
A Dot Com horror story, MY horror story.
We went from millionaires to nothing-aires in the blink of an eye.
Year: 1998. New client: new company office supplies dot com. Ad Budget: $12 million.
TWELVE FUCKING MILLION. We were stoked!!!!!
Money there one minute. GONE the next (well overnight).
This is my Mad Man Ad Man Horror Story.
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