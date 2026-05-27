Here’s the 3rd entry.

Account Executives, or account dweebs as we called them, were endless sources of mockery for our Creatives. Below are some hijinks we pulled on them.

Above, one of the first results under “Advertising Account Executive”, here “crafting” a brief us creatives will roundly ignore. We write our own briefs, Seymour (probably his name).

I'm old but worth $3.33 a month.