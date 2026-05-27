Diary Of An Old Creative (4th Entry).
Dirt and I go waay back.
Here’s the 3rd entry.
Account Executives, or account dweebs as we called them, were endless sources of mockery for our Creatives. Below are some hijinks we pulled on them.
Above, one of the first results under “Advertising Account Executive”, here “crafting” a brief us creatives will roundly ignore. We write our own briefs, Seymour (probably his name).
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