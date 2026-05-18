Here’s the 2nd Entry in my old man ad diary.

I’ve seen enough foam core to build a foam core Great Wall of China. Do you know what foam core is? We mounted our ads/Creative on it for presentations because that made it easy to pass around the comps. And it gave your ideas some “heft”.

We bought it by the truck load, seemingly.

I wonder where all our thousands of rejected comps are today. Landfills. Floating in space. Used by groundhogs as beds. More on the bloody exciting world of foam core below.

In this Entry, we’ll talk about the insane world of all-night preparations for next morning new biz presentations. Plus other very-old-school horror stories. Buy a subscription for $3.33 a month HERE.

I'm Old School Modern Day Mad Man.