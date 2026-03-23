Diary Of An Old Creative.
I use stone tablets and hammer and chisel to "ideate".
Here’s shit I’ve done and learned in my 35 years as an ad copywriter.
Yes you have to pay to read this valuable info, Millennial, who thinks the entire www should be free for them because they’re the most special little snowflakes. Click the ugly-ass red button to learn some things—600 words of inside industry know-how. Or don’t, and remain in your clueless state:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Copyranter Two Point Zero to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.