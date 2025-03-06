Here in the all-inclusive advertising industry, we have never had a problem with “including” black folk.

In fact, we are always looking for opportunities to uncomfortably jam Blacks into ads, even if the resultant creative doesn’t make a goddamn lick of sense.

In Ad World, we believe that every Black person, every night, hangs with 3-5 White friends, one of whom is always also Asian. DEI, baby.

1. LIMPPANO Cleaning Gloves

Ad is riffing off of this historic protest photo from the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. (It appears the layout includes part of the actual photo.) HEADLINE: “Hands. They have been too important to touch dirty toilettes”. Tommie Smith and John Carlos were in fact not members of the Black Panther Party, they were just showing support for the Black Power movement. I don’t think the gloves come in black. Ad agency: Giovanni + DraftFCB, Rio, Brazil.

