Death. What can’t it sell. Apparently, nothing. The Grim Reaper has always “killed it” as a salesman.

Subway Poster for a Berlin funeral home. “Come A Little Closer”. LOL.

But: Black Humor is as good as dead, thanks to Cancel Culture and today’s humorless generation. Oh, you think you’re funny, which is sad. Caveat Emptor: No real people died in these ads, just actors. Two of the below ads are among the funniest, smartest I’ve ever seen. Buy a sub, or continue on with your dumb Friday.

Laugh at Death. Buy a Sub.