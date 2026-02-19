NOTE: I’ve added three paid subs and lost 18 paid subs so far in 2026. The paid subs are currently walking around proudly wearing the royal red vestments (with my logo) that I give to ALL paid subs. The unpaids are currently walking around wearing “I’m With Stupid” t-shirts, the one with the arrow pointing up.

The Great Ad Granddaddy of Creativity.

Coming out of the ad creative revolution of the early 1960s, it was a matter of pride to make better ads than other creatives, both at your shop and other shops. Very good ads were rejected by creative directors who told their CWs and ADs to “keep pushing”. Make it great. Make it memorable.

Today (here he goes again), not so much. Speed is valued over quality. “Good enough, get it out there!”, yells the strategic director. It’s much more about “reacting” to events/news/memes than taking the time to create something original, something lasting. I am constantly heavily sighing about how absolutely Fucking WRONG this new order is.

Let’s take a look at 10 ads that weren’t churned out, that weren’t simply “made”. They were crafted, with skill, vision, and love.

Learn something, creatives. Buy a subscription.

Get better at you Craft, creative.