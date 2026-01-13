Writers! Have you considered poetry? Decent scratch there here, I hear. Art Directors! Has yous thought about being a caricature artist? Folks love the drawings!

Me, by my former part-time art director and full-time talented artist Charlie Churchill. A great painter.

Forever, in advertising, brand-side marketers have been bitching about creative fees and monthly creative retainers. “Why do we have to pay so much for their (creatives’) crazy ‘ideas’? We have crazy ideas too!”

To the laymen and laywomen, this may sound perfectly reasonable. To any old-school classically-trained creative, this brings back nightmare presentations when clients barely watched and listened to your ideas before jumping in with own terrible headlines and embarrassing “sketches”. Even worse, if they forced you to “work” with their self-defeating ideas to create the final ad(s). At least they paid the fees. Most of the time.

But now AI is creating ads with and without us trained creatives. And in our industry, at least, there ain’t no AI bubble burst coming anytime soon.

Big brands are all over AI, because as Coke said “It’s just cheaper and faster”. And Coke got tons of free earned media coverage out of that shitty soulless X-Mas spot. And other big brands were watching.

The year ahead is gonna be a “mess of catfish”. (If you aren’t familiar with that phrase, learn better phrases, you’ll be a better writer.)

Creatives, this is the preview you need to read, because you’ll be needed less and less this year. Buy a Sub.

Buy a Sub about your future.