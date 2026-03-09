NOTE: A shorter version of this post was published four years ago. It’s been deleted.

SCENE: Conference room at a New York City digital ad agency. Seated are an outside freelance copywriter, a Digital Strategist, a Marketing Technologist, a Creative Strategist, and a Digital Creative Director. Manning the whiteboard is a Creative Content Manager.

Diversified Cluelessness.

About an hour prior, The copywriter had presented two rough ideas for a brand video. The most creative one was immediately dismissed as “too risky” by various voices in the room (the loudest being the MarTech man). The second concept was “mostly” OK with the DS and CS but the ending was “too out-there” for the CS whose suggestion was to “end it right before the ending”. The DCD was also “OK” with doing that but wanted to make the spot animated, because he “knew someone cheap”. The CCM interjected “shouldn’t we get the brand name right up front…somehow”? The DCD then said he would “tweak” the script, and “adjust” the concept…END SCENE.

The above is (mostly) fictionalized but real life-based. Since I started freelance copywriting about ten years ago, I’ve been in a few (3–4, I don’t exactly remember) of these conference room co-create-by-committee wank sessions where you take the arms from one idea, the legs from another idea, and add them to the body of yet another idea with the resultant Frankenstein-ed idea being dead-terrible, every time.

