Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RT's avatar
RT
8m

I'd never heard of the Swing Wing. I've got to get two to go with my lawn dart collection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RT's avatar
RT
20m

I have an older and cruder version of the football game. It's fantastic. The action is often hilarious.

Just turn up the vibration level to 'stun' and enjoy the mayhem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Copyranter
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Copyranter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture