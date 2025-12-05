Free post, because it’s not about writing or creativity.

Above: My holiday spirit face. Dead elf in the bathtub.

1. BLACKWATER TREE ORNAMENT

Lot of masked mercenaries roaming America right now, maybe you know one? This a perfect gift for them. Remember private military firm Blackwater? They’ve since changed their name to Xe Services then Academi then Constellis and now they’re officially known as Puppy Dogs & Kitty Kats.

In March 2007, their “contractors” murdered 17 innocent Iraqi civilians. Later that same wonderful year, they offered the above X-Mas ornament with their joyful bear print logo for a mere $11.50 (plus shipping). I put it on my tree right next to Rudolph and Jesus.

It’s no longer available. But! You can get a less scary version here for $6.95.

2. NOSE WARMER

The Snot Collector! Yeah, let me put one of those on and hit the hockey rink. Doubles as a Small Penis Warmer.

3. “Père Noël” by Pablo Picasso

Stunning. Sold for $137,500 at Christie’s. But prints are available on ebay.

4. Crown-Of-Thorns Jesus Ashtray

Ashes in His eyes, He cries,

“Whither thou goest Man, and to what,

When on my face you crush your butt?”

Poem by one of my old blogspot readers.

5. SWING WING

“It’s a what?” It’s a Swing Wing! It’s a wing ding! It’s the new thing!” Do you hate your children? Would you like to watch them injure themselves? Well then, get the fuck on ebay and find the worst toy ever invented. Watch as they injure their necks, spinal cords, other children’s eyes. “Made by Transogram, where the fun comes from!“

6. PORNAMENTS

From—where else?—Mallrat staple Spencer’s. Pictured, “snow job.” There were also “reindeer sex,” “Mr. North Pole,” etc.

7. ALDI

Yum. And 100% healthy.

8. ELECTRIC “FOOTBALL”

Most of yous youngsters are too young to remember the “joy” of playing this amazing game that faithfully reenacted the real thing.

9. DANZIG!

Wow. A signed portrait by Lodi, New Jersey’s 4’-10” Prince of Darkness, founder of the Misfits, Glenn Allen Azalone aka “Evil Elvis” aka MOTHERFUCKIN’ DANZIG!!! Happy Holidays, “Mother” Fuckers!

