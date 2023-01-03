NOTE: These are NOT my sins. Well, not must of them. But I’ve witnessed many of them.

“Christ, not another douchebag ad guy”. Anneka | Shutterstock

CD: “Bless me Father for I have sinned. I am an advertising creative director and this is my first confession.”

*A sigh is heard coming from the priest’s chamber.*

“I wrote ‘It’s Everywhere You Want To Be’ knowing it really wasn’t”.

“I also wrote ‘Oil Heat, It’s Just Better’ not knowing if it really was”.

And: ‘The World’s Most Refreshing Beer’, which, it most certainly is not”.

“And, yeah, ‘COKE, REAL MAGIC’. What a bald-faced lie”.

“Also, umm, ‘Make 7…Up Yours’”.

Not quite “The Un-Cola”.

“I created the Charmin Shit Bears. Jesus I mean Jeez, everybody hates them.

“Also, while working on the Charmin account, I never once used the product.”

“I…”

PRIEST: “My son, that last one is definitely not a sin. A misjudgment maybe, but not a sin.”

CD: “OK, sorry Father. Let’s see. I described many products as “new” that were in fact old, and many products “improved” that in fact weren’t.”

“I routinely made the legal fine print—birdseed we call it because that’s what it looks like—too small to be read by the naked human eye.”

“I have spent…millions of dollars on the digital retouching of….hamburgers”.

“I regularly guaranteed clients that our campaigns would increase sales and then when they didn’t I would deny saying that they would…”

BUFF TOP.

“I…once cast Carrot Top in a commercial. Do you know who Carrot Top is?”

PRIEST (pause) “Yes.”

CD: “That’s a sin, right?”

PRIEST: “Go on please.”

CD: “OK. Also Dennis Miller. Eh, twice. He’s an absolute prick.”

PRIEST: “Umm hmm.”

CD: What else? Oh yeah: I’ve paid…surreptitious kickback money to two no three marketing directors. Paid for another one’s in-ground pool. BMW for a CMO…”

PRIEST: (interrupting) “Say three Hail-Marys…”

CD: “What, err, uhh….”

PRIEST: (shakes head): “O my Mother, preserve me this day, from mortal sin”.

CD: “Say THAT three times?”

PRIEST: “YES”.

CD: *says it three times, leaves out ‘me’ each time.*

“Sorry dude, didn’t catch that, busy crushing another serpent”.

PRIEST (annoyed): “Anything else?”

CD (big sigh): “I…had sexual relations with…two junior creatives and then gave…one of them a promotion.”

(PREGNANT SILENT PAUSE OF FIVE SECONDS)

CD: Wait WAIT…I repeatedly gave my creatives false deadlines. I also repeatedly stole and took credit for their good ideas. Also, I stole other people’s food from the fridge and never made fresh coffee, not once. And, uh, I suck at Photoshop. and I never won a Gold Lion at Cannes just a Bronze, which I had nothing to do with anyway, and I’m an alcoholic and I always wanted to be a fireman and…

PRIEST: “My Son, I’m sorry, I must go relieve myself. Go in Peace”.

CD: “But…”

PRIEST: “GO. IN. PEACE”.

