Check Out The Hot New Creative Job Titles.
"Thought Leader" has become so passe.
HEAD OF INTELLIGENT CREATIVE
You curate all the outgoing ads to make sure they are “Intelligent”. You add big words to headlines to make them more intelligent. You ask “intelligent” questions in creative meetings. You are IQ-tested Intelligent.
Five more new hoity-toity titles that have emerged recently, below.
Previously: Vainglorious Marketing Job Titles Of The Near Future.
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