Do you love cats? If not take a long walk off a short volcano precipice and die burning and screaming. Jerk.

Cat shit is not popular. Cleaning cat shit out of a smelling-ass litter box—even less popular.

Those flavor crystals don’t do SHIT.

Below is the rare appealing cat shit ad campaign. Via France, of course. Buy a sub, because it’s Friday, JUST SHORT of Caturday.

Love Cats. Buy Sub. Don't? Buy Sub.