Cat Campaign Of The Week.
I cover ALL Cat Advertising.
Do you love cats? If not take a long walk off a short volcano precipice and die burning and screaming. Jerk.
Cat shit is not popular. Cleaning cat shit out of a smelling-ass litter box—even less popular.
Below is the rare appealing cat shit ad campaign. Via France, of course. Buy a sub, because it’s Friday, JUST SHORT of Caturday.
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