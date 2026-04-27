Can Paper Cuts Sell Human Creativity?
They DO hurt like F#ck.
A Kiwi agency I’ve never heard of just released a pro-human, anti-AI Creativity ad. It features several paper cuts, and dripping blood, and many band-aids, and flying pieces of potentially dangerous paper.
And no V/O. Just nondescript music, and up logo at the end.
I think it means it takes blood (and guts, though no guts are shown in the ad, too bad) to create human advertising.
Well, it’s well shot.
It is…something? Or is it…nothing?
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