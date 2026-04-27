A Kiwi agency I’ve never heard of just released a pro-human, anti-AI Creativity ad. It features several paper cuts, and dripping blood, and many band-aids, and flying pieces of potentially dangerous paper.

And no V/O. Just nondescript music, and up logo at the end.

I think it means it takes blood (and guts, though no guts are shown in the ad, too bad) to create human advertising.

Well, it’s well shot.

It is…something? Or is it…nothing?

What the bloody Hell did I Watch?