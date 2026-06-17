Can ANYBODY Tell Me Why These Two Big Music Stars Are Being Used To Sell Mosquito Repellent?
I don't have an effin clue. Seriously.
They are via Israel. This is not a clue, unless these two music stars are reviled in Israel. This is a short post so you get two today.
Above is a man about to obliterate his genitals. This is today’s free content, Free Subs.
I’ve had these ads in my WTF Folder for over 15 years. Take a gander at them and please wrack your brains for an answer that answers my headline. I NEED TO KNOW.
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