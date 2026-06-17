They are via Israel. This is not a clue, unless these two music stars are reviled in Israel. This is a short post so you get two today.

“YOU’RE GOING TO START BITCH IF IT KILLS ME”.

Above is a man about to obliterate his genitals. This is today’s free content, Free Subs.

I’ve had these ads in my WTF Folder for over 15 years. Take a gander at them and please wrack your brains for an answer that answers my headline. I NEED TO KNOW.

I BET you can't figure out the ads.