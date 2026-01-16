“Complex Pile” sculpture by Paul McCartney (not that one).

It’s Friday afternoon in NYC. I’m sitting here looking at these ads I’m about to post and thinking: ‘I’ve never not wanted to write about fucking advertising more than this very moment’. What’s the point. Looking at my what country has become makes me physically ill, every fucking day. That’s truth.

No matter, let’s get to this shit. Did you know you can just ask AI to make some beautiful visuals of Shit that look like meat? Well you can. See below.

SHIT, JUST PAY ME.