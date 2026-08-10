Writers! This week is all about Taglines.

Taglines are a chance for copywriters to shine. Or suck. It’s hard work to write a good one. You have to write scores to get to a decent one. A good one usually takes luck. And, as it is said, you create your own luck—through hard work.

None of the below taglines are good. Or even decent. Or even not awful. Note: the taglines here are either current or recent. The recent ones may not still be in use. No matter, they were written, they were approved, they were implemented. Another note: I didn’t look up any of the responsible ad agencies but these are all big brands with well-known agencies.

1. Canada Dry

RELAX HARDER? SUCK HARDER, sugar water. Fuckfaces, you try to relax harder in today’s fucked-up world. Ginger ale sure as shit ain’t gonna help, unless mixed with hooch.

Six more Asshole Taglines below. Buy a subscription to see them and my sweary rebuttals.

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